Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $72.18. 21,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

