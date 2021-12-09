Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 12,982 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433,563. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

