Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 54,780 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 260.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

