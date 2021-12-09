Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000.

PDP traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $95.17. 2,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,510. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

