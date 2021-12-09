Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,862,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,404,000 after buying an additional 108,889 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,238,566. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

