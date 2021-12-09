Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.58. 41,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.20 and its 200-day moving average is $209.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $258.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

