Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 109.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.