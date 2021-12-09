Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 306,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,680,229. The firm has a market cap of $340.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

