Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BABA stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 306,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,680,229. The firm has a market cap of $340.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.11.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
