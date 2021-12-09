Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,309 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of VMC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,940. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average of $182.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

