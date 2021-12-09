Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,434 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $91,091,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $247.63. 12,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

