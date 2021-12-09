Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in FMC by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of FMC by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 283,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,715,000 after buying an additional 207,970 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

