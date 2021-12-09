Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $323,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 606.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 33.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 8,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,746. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.