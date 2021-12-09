Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of TriNet Group worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $2,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,286. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.22. 485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,884. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.73. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

