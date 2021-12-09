Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI) fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.01 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.01 ($0.21). 480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 46,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Osirium Technologies Company Profile (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts; Privileged Process Automation, a solution that free up specialist skills and boost security by automating essential IT and business processes; and Privileged Endpoint Management, a solution to protect critical desktop applications by removing potentially risky local admin rights.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.