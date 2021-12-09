Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Trading Down 2.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.34 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.