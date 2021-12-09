Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUTKY) recently:

12/7/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/13/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

10/11/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

