Oxen Trading Down 16.8% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $109,250.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.23 or 0.08684383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00321929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.66 or 0.00948632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00079291 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.53 or 0.00399621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00284595 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,241,265 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

