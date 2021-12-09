Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,359.98

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,359.98 ($18.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,236.40 ($16.40). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.58), with a volume of 54,744 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXB shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.51) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.51) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 56.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,453.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,359.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In related news, insider Michael Hayden bought 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,507 ($19.98) per share, with a total value of £28,783.70 ($38,169.61).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

