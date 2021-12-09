Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 242,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

