Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,348.39

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,348.39 ($31.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,440 ($32.36). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,410 ($31.96), with a volume of 46,173 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.21) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.82) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,321.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,348.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

