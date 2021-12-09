PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
