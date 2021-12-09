PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

