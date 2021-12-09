PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 170.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.