Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $431.70 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.