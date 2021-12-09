Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98.

