Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

