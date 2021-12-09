Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

