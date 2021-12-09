Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 116,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

