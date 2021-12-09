Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,887 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $57.04 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

