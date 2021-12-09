Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

