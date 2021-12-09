Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 16,446 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.45 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

