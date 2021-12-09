Pallapay (PALLA) Price Tops $0.0313

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $355,630.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.04 or 0.08610547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.80 or 0.99936098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 455,772,775 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

