Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $118,215.00.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.63. 2,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,918. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Palomar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.