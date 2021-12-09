Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.42. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.
About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
