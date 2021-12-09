Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Up 4.6%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.20). Approximately 846,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 350,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.10 ($0.19).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.40 million and a PE ratio of -16.39.

Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

