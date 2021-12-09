Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.23

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 2514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

FNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

