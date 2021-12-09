Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 2,397 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alamo Group worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $227,591.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,872. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG opened at $150.63 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.08 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.