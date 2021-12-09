Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 46,511 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 220.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 514.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 128,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUBY. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

RUBY stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

