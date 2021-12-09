Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 5,778 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cytokinetics worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 158,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,570 shares of company stock worth $8,619,394 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

