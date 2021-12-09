Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $26,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 275,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

