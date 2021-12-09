Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,252 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

