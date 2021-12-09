Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 30,837 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Golar LNG worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 783.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.