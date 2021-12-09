Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 48,840 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48,840 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of RadNet worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,750. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

