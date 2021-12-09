Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,458 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Pennant Group worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.90 million, a P/E ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.