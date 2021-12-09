Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Falcon Minerals worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $61,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of FLMN opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.