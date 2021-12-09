Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

