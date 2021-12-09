Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Green Plains worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of GPRE opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

