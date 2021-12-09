Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -277.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

