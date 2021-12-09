Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.43% of Myers Industries worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 236,933 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $2,289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after buying an additional 62,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 52,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $733.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

