Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of American Software worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 103,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $779.94 million, a PE ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.65. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

