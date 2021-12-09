Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 1,593.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 902,370 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 263.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after buying an additional 6,145,270 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $18,290,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after buying an additional 1,736,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 1,534,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,172,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after buying an additional 1,275,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

KOS opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOS. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

